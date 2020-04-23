Economy Destroyed for Nothing

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

NEW YORK, NY—In a rare visit to her district, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dropped by the unemployment office to explain to everyone why losing their jobs was actually a good thing.

Ocasio-Cortez explained how those who had worked for oil companies were involved in an inherently evil industry. Furthermore, she said, by losing their jobs, they were pushing America closer and closer to a socialist utopia where nobody works. Finally, she told them they had thrown off the capitalist shackles of work and income.

“What a great turnout today!” she said cheerily as she turned on her megaphone, though she was shouting into it backward until an aide helped her turn it around. “Work and income are capitalist constructs! You should be thankful! I’m just so excited to see that everyone here, like, is totally ready for a socialist workers’ paradise. Like, if nobody works, then the government just has to pay for our stuff, because, like, otherwise, money wouldn’t exist.”

Nobody seemed to understand her, but she pressed on. “Anyway, just keep fighting the good fight and topple our capitalist overlords!”

“You love to see it!”

Much remains mysterious about the Wuhan Flu, but what is becoming increasingly clear is that the lockdown that has put a bullet in the head of our economy is likely making no difference to the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is revealing much more spread of the virus than was first thought, that fact alone putting into question the utility of lockdowns. The eight states that did not impose state wide lockdowns have not suffered as a result of it. We see similar examples in nations abroad.

Density of urban population may help explain the spread of the virus, except when it does not. Half of our national fatalities come from New York City, yet Hong Kong, another densely populated urban area, has suffered hardly at all with a grand total of 4 deaths. Manila, the most densely populated city on Earth, in its metro area has 267 deaths. Japan, with its huge population packed into an area the size of the State of Wyoming, has had a grand total of 299 deaths. Cook county here in Illinois has had 1002 deaths. Los Angeles county in California has 663 deaths. Houston in Harris County in Texas has 75 deaths. The evidence strongly indicates that density of population makes little difference in the spread of it, and other factors clearly are at work.

Our governments made the decisions to do the lockdowns based on little but guesswork by “experts”. We now face the prospect of having inflicted on ourselves a bad economy, with all the misery that entails, a temporary draconian loss of freedom, and trillions of dollars of new debt, all for absolutely nothing. Time to end this madness yesterday.