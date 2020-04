One hundred and fifty-five years since the guns of the Civil War fell silent, one Civil War pension is still being paid. Irene Triplett is the 89 year old mentally disabled daughter of Union veteran Moses Triplet, who passed away in 1938. (Moses was also a Confederate veteran, having deserted from the Confederate Army just before Gettysburg.) She receives $73.13 per month. Big wars cast long shadows.

Like this: Like Loading...