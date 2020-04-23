PopeWatch: Pope Cliche

It is remarkable how completely the Pope regurgitates the beliefs of liberal elites in the West:

By failing to care for “our garden-home”, the earth, and our brothers and sisters, the Pope said, we have sinned against the earth, against our neighbours, and ultimately against the Creator. Hence, we need to look at our common home, the earth, in a new way, in order to restore a harmonious relationship with the earth and with the rest of humanity.

We should not regard the earth as a “storehouse of resources for us to exploit”. For believers, the Pope said, the natural world is the “Gospel of Creation” as it expresses God’s creative power in fashioning human life and bringing the world and all it contains into existence, in order to sustain humanity.

The Pope called on all to renew their sense of sacred respect for the earth, saying “is not just our home but also God’s home”, and that ‘we stand on holy ground’.

In this regard, he held up the indigenous people as a model saying, “they teach us that we cannot heal the earth unless we love and respect it”.

Go here to read the rest.

Ecoworship: Check. New fangled “sins”: Check. Hostility to exploitation of natural resources: Check. Noble savage myth of “indigenous people: Check.

PopeWatch doubts if the Pope has ever had an original thought in his life. He thinks and speaks in the crudest of Leftist cliches. It is an embarrassment having such an intellectually impoverished creature of his time and his place. as Pope.