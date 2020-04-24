April 24, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 24 the death toll is 50,243. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
So, you moron, we are on track to have about 80,000 deaths, just the first wave. Without shutting things down, we would have had 500,000 to maybe a million deaths. Pretty soon, the light is going to go on in your thick skull that we did the right thing
Thanks for that intelligent contribution dekbert. What we know for a certainty is that we have now, by choice, a disastrous economy. We also know that new cases are falling off rapidly, and that the eight states that did not engage in lockdowns are doing quite well in regard to the virus in comparison to the states that have the lockdowns. Sweden did not engage in a lockdown, preserved its economy, suffered a death toll proportionally no greater than ours currently, and is well on its way to “herd immunity”. However, I assume all this will completely escape you, as narrow minds have little room for inconvenient facts.
Don,
What’s your source for 90,000 deaths in bad flu year? What year?
It may not be your intent, but this daily post is a glaring reminder of how serious this thing is. We now have about 50,000 deaths in 55 days…and that’s with a lot of the nation shut down for about 40 of those days (73% of the time). This thing is a real killer!
Now don’t misunderstand me… I disagreed with shutting down “non-essential” businesses from the beginning, except maybe in NYC. They could have stayed open with common sense mitigation like masks, gloves, distance, protect vulnerable, etc.
If you can get any of these items. The most distressing thing has been the supply chain problems. They were unpacking some paper products at my local grocery last night. It’s the first I’ve seen of paper products in five weeks. We scored some TP for an elderly relative by ordering from an industrial supply house. Still no rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer anywhere in our vicinity. People around us all seem to have masks, which is good. We’ve ordered two sets, one of which never arrived and the other arrived just yesterday. Neither are of the medical variety. The experience of Japan suggests you can contain this mess by universal respect for certain rules of hygiene. We’re going to need the equipment to do that.
What’s your source for 90,000 deaths in bad flu year? What year?
2017-2018 Here is the link from the CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/spotlights/press-conference-2018-19.htm
It says 80,000 but other sites, which I don’t have time to look up due to the press of Law Mines business, say 90,000.
The lethality of Covid-19 differs radically from nation to nation, and within the regions of nations. Lots of mysteries here. The Spanish flu killed a half million Americans when our population was a third of what it is now, with only local quarantine efforts. Thus far the death toll does not justify the damage to our economy caused by hysteria and the gullible acceptance of unproven theories about something where our knowledge base is still insufficient.
masks
Masks can be easily crocheted as my bride has just done due to the world’s dumbest billionaire, Pritzker, ordering that they be worn in public places in Illinois. I think breathing through these rags will cause more health problems than they prevent for most people.
Disagree about Sweden. The number of deaths per resident there is about 1/3 higher than it is here and I’m not sure there’s good evidence about the prevalence of antibodies there (or anywhere here).
What’s distressing about the American figures (and it’s hard to interpret them because the advisories for enumerators at state public health departments have been rather protean – just a couple of days ago about 10% of the death toll consisted of a retrospective recoding by the Pennsylvania Department of Health) is that we appear to be following the Iranian pattern: you hit a plateau in the daily case count and death toll and stay there. Spain and Italy have suffered terribly, but at least they’re on the downward slope (as are Britain and France, though the slope is gentler). Given how people behave in my area (masks everywhere and hardly anyone gets within six feet of you), I cannot imagine who is catching this and how, but they logged another 31,000 new cases yesterday and another 2,400 deaths (who would, at this point, be as often as not people who contracted this ailment 8 days after New York City went on lockdown).
I’d like to see the population under 50 (and the population under 60 who don’t have an elevated BMI) back at work, but they have to be screened and protected, so we need plentiful supplies.
Glenn Reynolds has been saying for years that the CDC was a problem institution and we’ve seen them perform poorly and (in a double act with the FDA) get in the way of people who were not performing poorly.
There’s a reason Japan, which is densely settled and makes intensive use of public transit, has had fewer deaths in the last two months than we’ve had in the last four hours.
Yep, Art, and if you have seen videos of how they are still packed together on subways, the ideas that masks would make much difference is farcial. As I say, a lot of mysteries here. It is intriguing why Asian nations seem to be faring best and Western nations faring worst, thus far.
As to Sweden and herd immunity:
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/494113-sweden-could-reach-herd-immunity-in-weeks-top
At my “essential” job the owner has provided hand sanitizer, masks and gloves. Around 25% use the gloves and masks, the remainder use the sanitizer. Nobody follows the six foot rule. Many weeks ago one employee tested positive, but never had symptoms. Overwhelmingly male workforce with a median age of 40ish, I would guess.
Don, is it legal for the governor to mandate the masks? Seems an undue burden to those in poverty.
I cannot imagine who is catching this and how, but they logged another 31,000 new cases yesterday and another 2,400 deaths (who would, at this point, be as often as not people who contracted this ailment 8 days after New York City went on lockdown).
Because it’s theater, and they’re killing people for it.
New York put in an involuntary DNR for emergency calls– it seems that of course a lot of the medics “forgot”, thank God– after their refusing to allow anybody who couldn’t be resuscitated on site to be taken to a hospital.
They have also been deliberately forcing nursing homes to take known infected people. Because there’s going to be a surge Any Day Now.
Which goes from stupid and into homicidal.
They have also been deliberately forcing nursing homes to take known infected people. Because there’s going to be a surge Any Day Now.
Which goes from stupid and into homicidal.
Literally correct Foxfier. Everyone involved in that decision needs to face criminal charges.
Don, is it legal for the governor to mandate the masks? Seems an undue burden to those in poverty.
Probably, under the expansive powers granted to the Governor in these type of situations. Who knows, perhaps I will decide to test test the edict in court if I grow angry enough, and I already am pretty angry.
Wasn’t the main reasoning behind shelter in place to avoid overwhelming hospitals and a lack of ventilators? Has that been the case? The overflow hospital built at McCormick Place in Chicago has greater than three patients, even though they admit there is still plenty of room at area hospitals.
Wasn’t the main reasoning behind shelter in place to avoid overwhelming hospitals and a lack of ventilators? Has that been the case?
Yes. The whole thing is a bad joke. Most hospitals are laying off staff because they canceled their regular business and the horde of Covid sufferers never materialized. Even in New York and New Jersey the medical system never came close to occuring.
The part about sending patients back to nursing homes — which are, if I recall correctly, the site of what, 25% of NYC’s extraordinary death count — makes me want to scream. More than the rest of it, even.
Yep, Art, and if you have seen videos of how they are still packed together on subways, the ideas that masks would make much difference is farcial.
And, yet, it apparently does make a difference. Why do you suppose that is?
“Masks can be easily crocheted…”
Your wife is a genius, DRM!! Thanks for the project idea! Gretchmer has lifted some restrictions, but not of the variety in which I normally participate, so I need something to add to my Henle Latin, music theory, algebra, and political arguements with my college grad.
I don’t think it does make a difference Art, or the same difference would apply everywhere. I have no idea why Asian nations are doing so much better in regard to the Covid virus than Western nations. I don’t trust the numbers given by the Chinese, for example, but I doubt if they have a death toll of the magnitude one would expect. The Asian flu in 1957, the year of my birth, may have killed millions in China, although admittedly health care would have been much worse in China at that time.
https://www.globalsecurity.org/security/ops/hsc-scen-3_pandemic-1957.htm