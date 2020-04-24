Media War Against Trump: Part 501

I wonder if it ever occurs to the mainstream media, which has abandoned every journalist standard in its crusade against Orange Man Bad, that their over the top Bearded Spock Universe coverage of Trump is one of the essential elements of the political success of Trump? Naw. As Talleyrand observed of the restored Bourbons: They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.
Mr McClarey,
Listen to this beautiful, grace filled video. Can you make it a blogpost feature? The sign of the cross at the end should choke all Catholics up. Thanks.
https://youtu.be/ZXh97lbuc9o
People in the media believe that they are of a higher class, simply because they are in the media. They believe that reporters, just by virtue of being reporters, are brave champions of truth and justice. They do not see any connection between their behavior and whether they deserve this respect. If you lie it’s despicable, but if they do it is selfless act to wisely guide the future of the nation.
And most of all, they do not believe that the public at large could lose respect towards them.
They will continue doing what they are doing until not only has the majority of the public lost all faith in them, but most people start considering about whether hanging reporters for treasonous spreading fake news might be a good idea.
The partisan Democrats of our acquaintance eat this stuff up. CNN is feeding a certain audience what they want to hear.
One thing I’ve been waiting for, since partisan Democrats are so opinionated on Facebook, is for one of them to offer they did not take Christine Blasey seriously. Aside from the rather protean character of her accusations in re secondary details and her manifest lying about ancillary matters, what do you say about the contentions of someone who (in conjunction with her bevy of admirers) cannot provide evidence she’d ever met the two men she was accusing. I have yet to have a discussion with a partisan Democrat wherein this simple admission was made.