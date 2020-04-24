PopeWatch: The Third Secret of Fatima

Archbishop Vigano goes there:

The third part of the Secret – often called the Third Secret – was to be given to the Pope, who was then asked by Our Lady to make it known to the world not later than 1960.

The first and the second parts of the Secret show a vision of hell, speak about the spread of the “errors” of Russia, the need for penance, and for Russia to be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The third part as it has been published shows a Pope who is being killed on a hill, together with clergymen and laity.

“With this departure from the Queen of Heaven’s message,” Viganò continues, “a cover-up operation was initiated, evidently because the content of the message would reveal the terrible conspiracy of her enemies against the Church of Christ.”

According to the archbishop, until a “few decades ago,” people would not have believed that we could even dare to “gag” the Blessed Mother, “but in recent years we have also seen attempts to censor the Gospel itself, which is the Word of His divine Son.”

The Italian prelate states that the Vatican, when officially presenting the Third Secret to the public in 2000, presented an “incomplete” version.

He says:

“In 2000, during the Pontificate of John Paul II, the Secretary of State, Cardinal Sodano, presented as his Third Secret a version of himself that, in relation to some elements, appeared clearly incomplete. It is not surprising that the new Secretary of State, Cardinal Bertone, tried to divert attention on an event of the past, in order to make believe to the people of God that the words of the Virgin had nothing to do with the crisis of the Church and with the collusion between Modernists and Freemasonry carried out behind the scenes of Vatican II.”

Archbishop Viganò is referring then to the Italian journalist and author Antonio Socci, “who has thoroughly investigated the Third Secret, [and] has unmasked this malicious behavior on the part of Cardinal Bertone.”

Socci published in 2006 (in English in 2009) his book The Fourth Secret of Fatima, in which he argues that the Vatican did not publish the full Third Secret as it had been given to the shepherd children in Fatima in 1917. According to his research, the Vatican only published the vision of the secret which was then further explained by Our Lady. These words explaining the vision are still missing, according to this author.

Archbishop Viganò, in his new interview, seems to follow this line of argument. He also insists that the full consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary – as it had been requested by Our Lady of Fatima – has not taken place, either.

