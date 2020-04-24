Conservative radio and television host Jesse Kelly, who voted for President Trump in 2016 and plans to do so in November, has an uncomfortable message for the President that he needs to listen to.

Through a series of tweets posted on Wednesday night, Kelly, unapologetic as always, issued a clear warning to the President that he owns these lockdowns and he must open up the economy now or face defeat in November.

Below is a transcript of Kelly’s comments, followed by my comments:

For those who’ve convinced themselves our wrecked economy is some Leftist plot, here you go. It’s not. Much as it sucks, Trump has been 100% behind these lockdowns. That’s simply a fact. For better or worse, he owns a lot of where we are. You can get mad at me all you want. I voted for him. I’ll happily vote for him again. But you absolutely cannot absolve him of responsibility for this economic disaster. Maybe he does know more. Maybe he’s been right all along. But 30 million unemployed, he owns it. People are scared to get yelled at. I’m not. They also think their silence is helpful. If you’re a Trump supporter, and I am, now is the time he NEEDS to hear your disagreement. You’re not a better supporter if you just agree with everything. You’re a chump. He’s not “getting it from all sides”. The ONLY people wanting to open are the unemployed and about 10 pundits on the Right. Virtually everyone else is telling him to keep it locked. I’ve been out of work. I care about 30 million people who can’t pay bills enough to speak up. Trump voters were the “silent majority” last time because we live in a shame society and many didn’t want to admit they’re voting for him. I’m telling you all right now, the new “silent majority” is people FURIOUS about these lockdowns. You should see my emails. The very thought of this makes me throw up in my mouth. I want four more years of what Trump has done. But 50,000 votes are the reason you don’t have President Hillary. If you think 30 million unemployed people doesn’t risk those 50k flipping sides, you’re a moron.

Go here to read the rest. Trump’s initial instincts on this were correct: that the experts did not know what they were talking about, and that their predictions of millions of deaths here were wildly off the mark. However, he got badly spooked by the Stock Market crash, admittedly a scary few days, and went ahead with the lock downs and their disastrous impact on the economy. His instincts are now telling him to reopen the economy quickly, and the experts, and the ever wrong Mike Pence, are telling him to keep things shut down well into the summer. Go with your gut Mr. President, and liberate us from the threatening Great Depression, the Sequel.