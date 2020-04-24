Conservative radio and television host Jesse Kelly, who voted for President Trump in 2016 and plans to do so in November, has an uncomfortable message for the President that he needs to listen to.
Through a series of tweets posted on Wednesday night, Kelly, unapologetic as always, issued a clear warning to the President that he owns these lockdowns and he must open up the economy now or face defeat in November.
Below is a transcript of Kelly’s comments, followed by my comments:
For those who’ve convinced themselves our wrecked economy is some Leftist plot, here you go. It’s not. Much as it sucks, Trump has been 100% behind these lockdowns. That’s simply a fact. For better or worse, he owns a lot of where we are.
You can get mad at me all you want. I voted for him. I’ll happily vote for him again. But you absolutely cannot absolve him of responsibility for this economic disaster. Maybe he does know more. Maybe he’s been right all along.
But 30 million unemployed, he owns it.
People are scared to get yelled at. I’m not. They also think their silence is helpful. If you’re a Trump supporter, and I am, now is the time he NEEDS to hear your disagreement.
You’re not a better supporter if you just agree with everything. You’re a chump.
He’s not “getting it from all sides”. The ONLY people wanting to open are the unemployed and about 10 pundits on the Right. Virtually everyone else is telling him to keep it locked.
I’ve been out of work. I care about 30 million people who can’t pay bills enough to speak up.
Trump voters were the “silent majority” last time because we live in a shame society and many didn’t want to admit they’re voting for him.
I’m telling you all right now, the new “silent majority” is people FURIOUS about these lockdowns. You should see my emails.
The very thought of this makes me throw up in my mouth. I want four more years of what Trump has done. But 50,000 votes are the reason you don’t have President Hillary. If you think 30 million unemployed people doesn’t risk those 50k flipping sides, you’re a moron.
Go here to read the rest. Trump’s initial instincts on this were correct: that the experts did not know what they were talking about, and that their predictions of millions of deaths here were wildly off the mark. However, he got badly spooked by the Stock Market crash, admittedly a scary few days, and went ahead with the lock downs and their disastrous impact on the economy. His instincts are now telling him to reopen the economy quickly, and the experts, and the ever wrong Mike Pence, are telling him to keep things shut down well into the summer. Go with your gut Mr. President, and liberate us from the threatening Great Depression, the Sequel.
7 Comments
Trump’s instincts are always correct.
Very mistrustful of this Mike Pence. He seems robotic. President Trump said the other day that Mike doesn’t like controversy. Why doesn’t Pence ever address and dress down a reporter in defense of the president seems to me he’s playing his own game.
“Go with your gut Mr. President.” Since becoming president, it is truly amazing how often President Trump has been right and the experts have been wrong. 1000 economists signed a letter that candidate Trump would wreck the economy as president. Thank God he went with his gut. He needs to fire Fauci, find someone who will model based on the facts, not conjecture, and open the damn economy back up. If you disagree because you are at risk, then please continue to quarantine. Everyone else needs to get back making the US the economic envy of the world. My kids and grandkids deserve a future too.
It’s not just your kids, @Fo7, it’s a whole bunch of kids.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/22/world/africa/coronavirus-hunger-crisis.html
I think Trump is somewhat spooked by all the death talk. This is a classic case of what is seen vs what is not seen. The disease deaths are what is seen and everyone is blaming him. The upcoming economic deaths are what is not seen and they won’t be seen until it’s too late to do much about them.
I blame Fauci far less than the media. In a just world, they would be punished for this fear-mongering.
You little people don’t understand. This virus is different. It shoots like a machine gun out human pores at the speed of light and its kill range in 186,000 miles! If you touch a door knob, you’ll have a gajillion viruses (they live on surfaces until the Second Coming of Christ) on your hand and they travel at 600 miles a second up your arm and into your lungs. Then, you die! They have models that prove it.
Pary for me! I went food shopping this AM. I’ll be dead in ten days. Ask Dr. Fauci, who has been wrong about every thing.
DJT and the GOP Senate need to avoid the mistake of bailing out the mismanaged, corrupt (should be extinct) blue states. They “made their bed” (over many decades) and need to sleep in it.
The Manchurian media and Dems put the panic in pandemic. They used BS models to push it as a means to scare the crap out of everybody and get at Orange Man Bad!
Some lock downs in some uber-outliers like NYC – abandon the place – were necessary.
He needs to continue to appoint federal judges. And, like 2016, in November it will be anybody but China Joe and the Chinese Dems.
🙂
Patrick, I agree with your comments on Pence. He’s very much the career politician. At a time to think outside of the box, Pence doesn’t display that capability. He also appears to bow to a corrupt media. Trump broke the mold, there can be no going back to putting up with media lies.
At yesterday’s presser, Trump ratcheted up his vitriol against Gov. Brian Kemp of GA for actually doing precisely what we want Trump to do. Trump has good instincts, but he also has bad ones…real bad ones. And this is one of them.