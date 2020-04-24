Wouldn’t Be Surprised

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden has finally announced his running mate: Hillary Clinton. He made the selection while several laser dots were carefully trained on his vital organs.

“I’m proud to select Hillary Clinton as my running mate,” he said, wiping sweat from his brow. “She’s a good gal, real swell. No malarkey from her. And in no way am I being coerced to make this statement, and my family certainly isn’t in any kind of trouble. Please do not hurt me.”

“No, it’s simply that I think Clinton will make a great vice president,” he said, gulping. “Is it hot in here?”

Go here to read the rest. The increasingly senile Joe Biden is clearly a puppet now. Since he is being carefully sheltered from sight currently, I assume that the powers that be in the Democrat Party have decided that removing him would cause them more problems. Now the question is which Veep will be the puppet master going forward. My bet is on Michele Obama, if she will take it, However, if his current puppet master, Doctor Jill Biden, has anything to say about it, it might be Hillary Clinton. I suspect that playing second fiddle for eight years to Michele was no fun for her. We shall soon see,