April 25, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 25 the death toll is 52,217. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
I asked a while ago where the key transition points are for people. I know we’re talking about data quality and counterfactuals, which make it tougher. But for me, if there had been less than 10k deaths, I would take as a given that the whole thing was an overreaction. For me, if we reach 70k deaths with all of the conditions we’ve set up, I have to take it that this was a serious virus. That doesn’t mean every precaution was necessary or even beneficial, but it does put this virus in the category of extreme health concern.