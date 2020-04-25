Shut Up Peasants, They Explained

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—A recent survey revealed that a majority of Americans are ready to get back to work. Even when asked if they realize that getting everybody back to work right now could increase deaths from COVID-19, most responded that they were willing to die if that’s what it took to end the nightly parade of self-important late show hosts scolding them all for needing money from the comfort of their fancy homes getting paid millions to shame-Skype America.

“It’s like when you accidentally FaceTime someone you really did not want to talk to. That’s what TV is like now,” said one participant in the survey who then begged for the COVID-19 virus to release him from another webcam Trevor Noah monologue.

Go here to read the rest. This whole debacle has illustrated how much our self proclaimed elites truly hold in contempt people who do real work for a living. Men and women who see businesses they own, and often have dedicated decades of their lives to, go down in flames over this rubbish are attacked as greedy and worse, usually by people who are either rich or, in effect, have a guaranteed income whether they are working or not. Many people see through this:

Sedalia knife shop owner Hal Van Herke on Tuesday posted a Declaration of Business Independence on Facebook saying he would reopen CastleGate Knife and Tool Tuesday in defiance of Governor Polis’ stay-at-home order.

Van Herke’s declaration says in part:

“WHEREAS: Small businesses have carried the burden of this effort more heavily than special interests, large corporations and major banks who once again received preferential treatment and largess from the Federal Government at the further cost of small business tax payers, and

WHEREAS: Non-essential Government, Academic, and Corporate staff continue to remain unconscionably fully paid at the same time that Small Business, the Self Employed and the Unemployed suffer, and

WHEREAS: Our attempts at petition and righteous redress, to Our Government has fallen on uncaring ears, and in some cases has been actively suppressed, and

WHEREAS: We refuse to become second-class citizens, beholden to the entitled class for our safety, freedom, and wellbeing, and

WHEREAS: We have the ability to operate our business in such a manner as to reduce and mitigate the risk to our Community, Customers, and Staff, and to adjust operations in a responsible and balanced manner commensurate with local conditions.”

Go here to read the rest. Half of all Americans earn their daily bread from small businesses and this fiasco has taught them exactly how much they are valued by their increasingly obnoxious “betters”.