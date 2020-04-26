April 26, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 26 the death toll is 54,265 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
One Comment
Why does China Joe Biden’s America love lock downs?
Wait for it. In a day or two, the execrable, China media and CCP academia will scream that the (wildly inflated) China Virus (CV)body count now exceeds Vietnam KIA. What they won’t tell you is the average age of the CV dead is 78 and had two or more co-morbidities, while Vietnam it was what 21(?) and healthy as horses.
That being said. We’re on the Queens, NYC border. We were speaking (across the street) with an old-as-us lady neighbor. She just lost a cousin and her father (late 80’s) lost a tenant and a neighbor. RIP.
Some improvement? Our RN daughter-in-law’s Nassau County, NY hospital (was at 95% COVID, 120 active vents) now allowing nurses and staff to take days off.