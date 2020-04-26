Garabandal: Only God Knows

My bride and I recently watched Garbandal: Only God Knows (2018), a Spanish film on the visions of the Blessed Virgin which purportedly occurred in Garabandal, Spain from 1961-1965. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. The quality of the film is good, the drama leavened with humor. The Church has not recognized the visions yet, but it is hard not to conclude that some inexplicable events occurred in that small village during the years in question. Wikipedia, surprisingly, has a fairly good entry on the visions. Go here to read it. Three of the four girls are still alive, two of them living in the United States. Below is an interview with Conchita in 1980:

