Prediction: Biden Out

Well isn’t this interesting. Video has surfaced of Tara Reade’s late mother calling The Larry King Live Show on CNN, rats now I will have his voice in my head all day, back on August 11, 1993 complaining as follows:

KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

The story was broken by the left-wing Intercept. Go here to read the story. The mainstream media has no longer been able to ignore the story, and the activist Left, or rather elements of it, are gearing up to protest Biden whenever he appears in public again which, admittedly, may be a very long time. What is going on?

Although Sanders has endorsed Biden, many of his followers remain un-reconciled. The Democrats think, because of the Wuhan Flu, that they have an excellent chance to beat Trump in November. Biden is giving every sign of being an elderly man whose faculties are giving way, and who can no longer read a simple text from a teleprompter without botching it. Any debate with Trump would make shooting ducks in a barrel an even contest in comparison. Biden’s ties to China will be poison in an election after Trump gets through with ChinaBiden. In the age of MeToo the Democrats can’t simply ignore this now without risking a fair number of young, single women, their base along with blacks, deciding to stay home on Election Day, at least enough to likely lose the contested states they need. How long before some other women come forward? Creepy Joe has been Creepy Joe around women forever.

I think even now the decision is being made by the DNC to have Biden withdraw, for the good of the party, or to simply dump him at the convention, no matter how mad Doctor Jill Biden gets. As a party the Democrats have shown, unlike Republicans, little sentimentality, when saddled with a losing candidate, in attempting to dump and replace the sure loser. Their main difficulty will be in the replacement, since Sanders’ followers will assume it should be him. It won’t be, but if Sanders were to run as Veep the schism would probably be avoided. Who would be at the top of the ticket? Either Michele Obama or, if she won’t do it, Hillary Clinton. You thought 2016 was surreal? 2020 is our year of the surreal for all of American history.