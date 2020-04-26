Prediction: Biden Out

Well isn’t this interesting. Video has surfaced of Tara Reade’s late mother calling The Larry King Live Show on CNN, rats now I will have his voice in my head all day, back on August 11, 1993 complaining as follows:
KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello.
CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.
KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?
CALLER: That’s true.
The story was broken by the left-wing Intercept. Go here to read the story. The mainstream media has no longer been able to ignore the story, and the activist Left, or rather elements of it, are gearing up to protest Biden whenever he appears in public again which, admittedly, may be a very long time. What is going on?
- Although Sanders has endorsed Biden, many of his followers remain un-reconciled.
- The Democrats think, because of the Wuhan Flu, that they have an excellent chance to beat Trump in November.
- Biden is giving every sign of being an elderly man whose faculties are giving way, and who can no longer read a simple text from a teleprompter without botching it. Any debate with Trump would make shooting ducks in a barrel an even contest in comparison.
- Biden’s ties to China will be poison in an election after Trump gets through with ChinaBiden.
- In the age of MeToo the Democrats can’t simply ignore this now without risking a fair number of young, single women, their base along with blacks, deciding to stay home on Election Day, at least enough to likely lose the contested states they need.
- How long before some other women come forward? Creepy Joe has been Creepy Joe around women forever.
I think even now the decision is being made by the DNC to have Biden withdraw, for the good of the party, or to simply dump him at the convention, no matter how mad Doctor Jill Biden gets. As a party the Democrats have shown, unlike Republicans, little sentimentality, when saddled with a losing candidate, in attempting to dump and replace the sure loser. Their main difficulty will be in the replacement, since Sanders’ followers will assume it should be him. It won’t be, but if Sanders were to run as Veep the schism would probably be avoided. Who would be at the top of the ticket? Either Michele Obama or, if she won’t do it, Hillary Clinton. You thought 2016 was surreal? 2020 is our year of the surreal for all of American history.
9 Comments
We are very concerned about the President, but who will take the House and Senate? And the majority of the governorships?
Everything depends upon how quickly the economy recovers, which is the main reason why Democrats wish to keep the lock down in place as long as possible, although even many of them are beginning to realize that the lockdowns are coming to an end. King Canute can order the tide not to come in, but the tide comes in, as Canute knew, nonetheless.
What this does establish is that if Tara Reade’s peddling a fiction, it’s one she cooked up a bloody long time ago. It also buttresses her brother’s veracity, which the media have been trying to undermine with claims he ‘changed his story’.
Oh, did you notice that Rod Dreher, who has never encountered an accusation against a clergyman he didn’t credit, hasn’t said a word about this? And, yes, the tosser is on Twitter.
If my conversations with committed Democrats is any guide, they have a half-dozen different ways of rationalizing. (The Correct-the-Record chump who plays a Canadian conservative on the Althouse blog road tested a few dodges a couple of days ago).
Dumping Biden would be an admission of error, and that they just do not do. This intellectual and moral pathology goes all the way down. As we saw in Virginia, scandals inconvenient to the Democratic Party just go away.
Biden endorser Mona Charen’s on Twitter too. Crickets from her too. NeverTrumpaloos aren’t worth a pitcher of warm spit.
As we saw in Virginia, scandals inconvenient to the Democratic Party just go away.
No election was in the offing Art for either Governor or Lieutenant Governor. When an election is in the offing, Democrats sometimes act otherwise:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Torricelli
NeverTrumpaloos aren’t worth a pitcher of warm spit.
True, and it demonstrates how many professional conservatives were simply making a good buck off a con they didn’t really believe in.
Michelle Obama demonstrates very little interest in public life above and beyond what you’d find in a newspaper-reading haut bourgeois. She’s interested in decorative arts and the daily business of being a mother. One of the curios of the Obama years was that you had in office the sort of post-American type who read The Nation and The New York Review of Books back in the day and his wife has more in common with Nancy Reagan than she does with Hillary Clinton (bar that its difficult to imagine Nancy Reagan mismanaging her finances so that he has to arrange a mortgage loan with a character like Tony Rezko). Be agreeable for Michelle if one thing she doesn’t have in common with NR is a daughter like Patti Reagan.
The idea of a Hillary coup at the convention has been a peculiar fantasy of the Democratic Party’s detractors. The last two months have now put the proposition on deck. She wants the job and no one else has a trump-card claim to the nomination as the primary season’s been aborted. It’s a challenge to imagine how either party will hold a convention. (I think a non-celebratory convention wherein delegates enter a hall in single file, cast a ballot, and leave might be practicable). The Democrats want a postal ballot so they can stuff the boxes more assiduously than they already do.
True, and it demonstrates how many professional conservatives were simply making a good buck off a con they didn’t really believe in.
That’s a reasonable inference about Damon Linker (of whom Rod Dreher is a protective admirer) and perhaps a few others (Jennifer Rubin, Matt K. Lewis, Max Boot). There was a poseur Republican taken out in the Journ-O-List scandal, who had a beat at the Washington Post. I’ve forgotten his name, other than he was just shy of 30 in 2010 (I see his name is David Weigel and he was rehired by the Post). With most of them, it appears they had zero rapport with or understanding of ordinary Republican voters and their reaction to this realization has been to howl at the moon. I don’t they were crypto-Democrats. Rather, they’ve been people motivated by displaying themselves rather than by any actual interest in policy or political theory. Look at Charen, who has an antique law degree, but has never been employed as an attorney or in any endeavor that did not involve writing in small doses. The Ethics and Public Policy Center has for years been wasting donor dollars on a salaried position for a woman who knows nothing of policy analysis.
Oprah 2020!
Michelle my Belle can be VP
Dream Ticket…of the nightmare variety of course