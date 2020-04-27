Pardon Roger Stone President Trump

Federal District Judge Amy Berman Jackson spent 81 pages denying the motion of Roger Stone for a new trial based on the fact that the forewoman of the jury, Tomeka Hart, was clearly biased against him as amply demonstrated by her social media history. (Among other charming observations she made was her comment that all Trump supporters are racists.) Go here to read about her social media history. Go here to read the decision. The decision is a laughable exercise in hand waving but is completely expected due to the animus that the Judge herself has manifested against the Defendant and against President Trump. Time for a pardon, since justice is clearly of no concern to the Judge in this case.
One Comment
These are the people the Democratic Party put on the bench. It’s one reason I wish the Democratic Party would just disappear and be replaced with something vaguely civilized.
What’s interesting about this is that it’s not difficult to find 12 people who have no involvement in politics and they ended up with a foreman who’d actually run for office recently. Pull 100 names at random off the voter rolls and you’ll discover that 65 of them give no thought to public life 10 months of the year (and not a whole lot the other two months). It’s amazing how ineffective the thicket of procedural rules can be. The quality of the jury pool and the bench might be improved if you retroceded the District to Maryland or if you amended the geographic boundaries of the federal district court’s jurisdiction to include the suburban counties, but Congress never does any sort of constructive housekeeping like that.