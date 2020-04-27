Pardon Roger Stone President Trump

Federal District Judge Amy Berman Jackson spent 81 pages denying the motion of Roger Stone for a new trial based on the fact that the forewoman of the jury, Tomeka Hart, was clearly biased against him as amply demonstrated by her social media history. (Among other charming observations she made was her comment that all Trump supporters are racists.) Go here to read about her social media history. Go here to read the decision. The decision is a laughable exercise in hand waving but is completely expected due to the animus that the Judge herself has manifested against the Defendant and against President Trump. Time for a pardon, since justice is clearly of no concern to the Judge in this case.

