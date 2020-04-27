Strange Days

Hattip to Dale Price.
The Lockdowns Make No Difference
Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Watch the entire video above if you can. It is devastating to the lockdown policies that have
Hattip to Dale Price.
Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Watch the entire video above if you can. It is devastating to the lockdown policies that have
Blessed Osanna was born Jovana Kosic in Zeta on 25 November 1493. The daughter and granddaughter of Orthodox priests, and the niece
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their