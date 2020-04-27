The Lockdowns Make No Difference

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Watch the entire video above if you can. It is devastating to the lockdown policies that have been followed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KBAK/KBFX) — Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care are calling for the county to reopen despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
The two held a press conference Wednesday during which they talked about the coronavirus pandemic both at the state and local level.
During the conference Dr. Erickson said patients in need of other treatments are not coming into doctors offices because of fear.
“When I talk to E.R. physicians around the country, what’s happening? Well because COVID has become the focus, people with heart disease, people with cancer, hypertension and various things that are critical are choosing not to come in based on fear. So what that’s doing is forcing the healthcare system to focus on COVID and not focus on a myriad of other things that are critical, because we don’t have the staff there and the major complaint is fear,” said Erickson.
The doctors talked about the quarantine measures currently in place and stated that quarantining the healthy goes against what they studied.
Go here to read the rest. We have followed a nonsense policy that has nothing scientific about it. We shut our economy down for absolutely nothing. Stop this madness yesterday.
People who keep arguing for the lockdown say that science supports their side. The Who published a review of interventions in pandemics in 2019. Studies of the effects of social distancing were limited to simulations. School closures only appear to delay the peak and the most useful evidence is for closing schools is only once a significant number of cases are identified among school children. Work closures produced small reductions in transmission of disease. The studies supporting closures “suggested” these outcomes or were again simulations. The quality of evidence supporting working from home and avoiding crowds is reported as “Very low.” One of the conclusions was “evidence on WCs (workplace closures) is limited and all six studies for this effectiveness measure were simulation models (i.e. the quality of evidence is very low).”
There is no solid science to support what we are doing:
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329439/WHO-WHE-IHM-GIP-2019.1-eng.pdf?ua=1
Comment of the week Phillip! Take ‘er away Sam!
It is not just fear that is keeping people away, it is also government edict, at least here in Michigan.
Cui Bono?
Powerful forces insist on exaggerating the PRECEIVED impacts of the China Murder Virus.
Never ending lock downs. It’s political theater and CCP propaganda by US wholly-owned affiliates of the China Ministry of Truth.
One Huge Disinformation Campaign – 100% Bovine Excrement.
Extending lockdowns are political theater to get Trump. These CA MDs say lock downs did not produce statistically significant reductions in China Virus KIA. Lock downs are killing food supply chain. Sit by and watch your children starve. In their hysterical panic, your rulers governments are fomenting a famine. .
“You get the government you deserve – good and hard.” H. L. Mencken
We were told 2 things from the start that proved to be true and also proved that destroying the economy was never going to be worth the price. We were told that the Wuhan virus was way more contagious than the seasonal flu, and that the vast majority of people who get it have little or no symptoms. So, quarantining the vulnerable was the only public health policy that ever made any sense. Destroying the economy, on the other hand, required an irrational level of fear that had to be drumbeat into the public. The fact that we were lied to from the start about the case mortality rate by people who knew better just convinces me this was ultimately about destroying a president.