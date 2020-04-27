The Lockdowns Make No Difference

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Watch the entire video above if you can. It is devastating to the lockdown policies that have been followed.

Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care are calling for the county to reopen despite the on-going

The two held a press conference Wednesday during which they talked about the coronavirus pandemic both at the state and local level.

During the conference Dr. Erickson said patients in need of other treatments are not coming into doctors offices because of fear.

“When I talk to E.R. physicians around the country, what’s happening? Well because COVID has become the focus, people with heart disease, people with cancer, hypertension and various things that are critical are choosing not to come in based on fear. So what that’s doing is forcing the healthcare system to focus on COVID and not focus on a myriad of other things that are critical, because we don’t have the staff there and the major complaint is fear,” said Erickson.

The doctors talked about the quarantine measures currently in place and stated that quarantining the healthy goes against what they studied.

Go here to read the rest. We have followed a nonsense policy that has nothing scientific about it. We shut our economy down for absolutely nothing. Stop this madness yesterday.