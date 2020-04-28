Bravery Deficit

In the West it is becoming increasingly obvious that freedom of speech exists only in theory. Say what you think, and you risk losing your job, having social media lynch mobs come after you and your family and your life rendered a living hell. It is becoming an act of courage to speak your mind, something that is bizarre in what is ostensibly a free society. As the late, great Andrew Breitbart noted, there is only one proper response to this: War!

