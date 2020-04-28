Bravery Deficit

In the West it is becoming increasingly obvious that freedom of speech exists only in theory. Say what you think, and you risk losing your job, having social media lynch mobs come after you and your family and your life rendered a living hell. It is becoming an act of courage to speak your mind, something that is bizarre in what is ostensibly a free society. As the late, great Andrew Breitbart noted, there is only one proper response to this: War!
Only truth has freedom of speech. The rest is perjury in a court of law. Two years in Federal prison is the punishment for perjury. “IN GOD WE TRUST” is the motto of our country.
The Supreme Court has redefined God as irrelevant, atheism, Godlessness, as religion, our Founding Principles as irrelevant, “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” as irrelevant, the newly begotten human being as having no transcendent soul, sodomy as the marital act, pornography, the lie about the sacredness of human sexuality, as free speech, transgender to change our DNA as truth. If a tree falls in the forest and there is no one to hear it, does it make a sound? God hears it . “And for the support of this Declaration with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor”. Our nation is in short supply of “sacred Honor.”
The atheist must petition God for the gift of Faith rather than imposing his Godlessness on our nation. FREEDOM.
Completely false Mary.
Completely false Mary.”
How so? Has the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God, failed? God has not failed . Man has failed. God’s truth reigns supreme. There is your opinion, my opinion and then there is the truth.
The existence of pornography does not make it a truth. Pornography will always remain perjury in a court of law, in heaven and on earth and elsewhere.
My friend once told me that reincarnation, because the word, the concept and the ideology of reincarnations exists, reincarnation is the truth. I do not think so.
How so?
Because the First Amendment protects almost all speech, including, depending upon the context, lies. Perjury only applies in limited areas in court proceedings. The perjury to be punished has to be under oath, and of importance in the proceedings. For example, if a lady lied as to her age in court, her lie would be perjury only if her age was of significance in the case. You have a bad habit of making ex cathedra statements on the law. You should avoid doing so henceforth on this blog as you clearly have little understanding as to the law.
I run smack up against my cowardice every single moment of every day.. Welcome to my world.
“Discretion is the better part of valor.”, in the catacombs and in the arena.
True. My comments on the law pertain to the common good, but how smart is a woman who would lie about her age? I mean who is she?
“… for here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it…”
~ Thomas Jefferson
Even error has freedom of speech. Not because Thomas Jefferson said so; but because the freedom to speak one’s mind and lay out one’s point of view, even where one is wrong, is written on the soul of humankind. The right to be wrong is as much a part of human inquiry as is the right to follow truth wherever truth may lead.