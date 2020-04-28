Orange Man Bad Lockdown

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—While President Trump and some Republican governors are pushing to reopen the country soon, Democrats are much more cautious as they see a looming disaster if America ends the shutdown early: Trump getting credit for a growing economy.

“Right now, we have record joblessness, and GDP is certainly going to take a huge hit,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “That’s exactly what you want in an election year when you’re running against an incumbent. If we reverse that too soon, we’re basically helping Trump’s reelection.”

“If we reopen now, it could be an absolute disaster,” added Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “We could have people in November saying, ‘Wow. Things are getting better. Trump is doing a great job.’ It’s hard to imagine anything worse than that.”

Pelosi and Schumer said that “out of an abundance of caution,” they need to wait to make sure things stay pretty bad until after the election, as that will be the only way to stave off another Trump term.

“Oh, and I guess if we reopen things too soon,” Schumer added as an afterthought, “it could also lead to a resurgence of people dying.”

Go here to read the rest. It is becoming increasingly obvious that the lockdowns, that should never have been undertaken in the first place, have no scientific basis for remaining in place. The economy is in Great Depression levels of unemployment, the States cannot pay their unemployment bills and our food supply chains are showing signs of beginning to break under the strain. People must go back to work immediately, before the small businesses that employ half of them become only memories. Fortunately, more and more Americans are taking matters into their own hands. Law requires both consent and force. In a democracy, there is insufficient force to compel the majority of people to obey a law that they view as illegitimate. The lockdown regimes are coming to an end, no matter what governors and mayors order.