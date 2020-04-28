PopeWatch: Police State

Incredible:

An attempt by Italian police to halt a Mass in a northern Italian church because it appeared to be violating state-decreed lockdown rules has led to criticism of heavy-handedness on the Catholic Church by overzealous civil authorities.

Captured on video and published by local newspaper Cremona Oggi, as Father Lino Viola was celebrating Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday in the church of San Pietro Apostolo in Soncino in the province of Cremona — one of the areas hardest-hit by the coronavirus — a member of the Carabinieri, Italy’s military police, entered the church before the canon and ordered the Mass to stop.

Father Viola, 80, had left his church open, which is allowed, and was saying Mass for six parishioners whose relatives had died from the virus, including one recently who could not be given a funeral. Seven others helped him with the liturgy, which is permitted under the rules of the lockdown decree. All of those attending wore gloves and masks and kept the required social distance, according to Father Viola.

The police officer got the local mayor on the phone when Father Viola continued to celebrate the Mass, but the priest refused to speak with him and carried on with the liturgy..

The police fined Father Viola 680 euros ($735) for non-compliance, which he said he would pay, and the faithful were also fined. “That’s not the problem,” the priest told the Italian-language La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana newspaper on April 20, saying the real problem was the violation of the sacred liturgy. “Nobody can desecrate the Mass in this way — not even the police,” he said. “I had to say, ‘Enough.’”

Instead of wasting time taking a survey of the traditional Mass, this is what the Pope needs to address.