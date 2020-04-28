Unsung Victims of the Wuhan Flu

Hattip to Amanda Servello. Pictured above is a stage 4 cancer sufferer indicating her joy that “non-essential” surgery will begin again, as the expected horde of covid-19 sufferers, outside of New York City and parts of New Jersey, never materialized.

I wonder how long it will take to compute the “friendly fire” casualties in the war against the Black Sniffles? If the media is any guide, a very long time indeed.