Unsung Victims of the Wuhan Flu

Hattip to Amanda Servello. Pictured above is a stage 4 cancer sufferer indicating her joy that “non-essential” surgery will begin again, as the expected horde of covid-19 sufferers, outside of New York City and parts of New Jersey, never materialized.
I wonder how long it will take to compute the “friendly fire” casualties in the war against the Black Sniffles? If the media is any guide, a very long time indeed.
One Comment
Don, I asked my doctor over the weekend if I could get an antibody test. She sent me a script for it and I went into a local Quest clinic for the blood draw this morning. I think I had it in February. I think this is one of the paths moving forward: sane people have to get documentation that they had it, to show people that we’re not all gonna die, and we are ready to move on. I hope it comes back positive.