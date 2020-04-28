YouTube the Censor

Well isn’t this precious:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A video press briefing with Accelerated Urgent Care doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi was taken down from YouTube by the media company Monday.

The video was the first of two videos playing the entire briefing from a press conference last week. Reports of the video being taken down suggest YouTube pulled it for violating community guidelines.

23ABC News verified on our YouTube page that the first part of the press briefing is no longer available. We have submitted an appeal to YouTube, but have not heard back yet.

The video went viral, reaching over 5.46 million views, and sparked debate over recommendations to lift the shelter-in-place order. Even catching the attention of of SPaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Go here to read the rest. Hey YouTube, if you act like a publisher rather than a neutral platform, you can be sued for libel just like any publisher. Your obvious left wing politics are taking you into legal jeopardy. I hope your effort to play correct thought police costs you endless amounts of money.

Fortunately YouTube is an incompetent censor as people keep posting the video.

Bonus:

Law blogger Viva Frei comments on the demonatarization by YouTube of his recent video on Trump and the spurious allegation that he recommended ingestion of disinfectant:

Here is the demonetarized video: