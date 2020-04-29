April 29, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 29 the death toll is 59,266. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
We must all understand that plain facts have no place when it comes to political decision making. The only thing that matters is that which help bring the long term vision into being, i.e, Socialism and totalitarian rule in preparation for the coming of the Anti-Christ within the next 10-15 years. Most of our politicians and the MSM are tools of the devil.
MD – True. The short-term ploy is to get out Trump in November.
God’s Will, we are in this World. We are not of this World. If God is for us, who can oppose us?
We have Faith, Hope and Love; and, the greatest is Love – God Almighty, with all your heart and strength and your neighbor, as yourself.