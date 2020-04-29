Now the Lockdown is a Crisis

From The Washington Post:
In Michigan, some unstaffed highway rest stops are shuttered. In Santa Barbara, Calif., local librarians are out of a job. Dayton, Ohio, has ordered furloughs at nearly every agency, and in Arlington, Tex., police officers and firefighters may soon see painful cuts…
Among municipalities, the new budget cuts could be profound: Between 300,000 and 1 million public-sector workers could soon be out of a job or sent home without pay, according to a new estimate from the National League of Cities. The steep reductions in staffing levels could affect education, sanitation, safety and health, local leaders warn, potentially leaving critical public services in utter disarray.
For governors, mayors and other top local officials, their economic troubles stem from the precipitous drops in revenue that have come as a result of shuttered businesses and sharp decreases in shopping and travel. The extent of the disruptions are poised to reach a level not seen since the Great Recession more than a decade ago, a reality that has prompted many city and state leaders to plead with Washington for help.
Go here to read the rest. What did the bloody fools expect? Cause the private sector to go from the best economy in my 63 years to a reenactment of the Great Depression with no ill effects on the public sector? We have the most idiotic political class in our history. End the madness of the lockdowns yesterday.
Exactly, Don. And Hell will freeze over before these media morons,who are primarily responsible for nationwide panic, acknowledge either the complete falsehood of their dire warnings or their role in creating the economic disaster.
I know God is allowing all this for a reason, and that we have no right to expect to understand it. But I sure wish He would at least give us a hint.
Can anyone come close to explaining why this is necessary? There was no other way to handle this pandemic other by destroying the U.S. and world economies? Whether the virus is or isn’t as deadly as claimed isn’t the point anymore. The so-called “cure” is proving to be far worse than the disease it was supposed to help minimize. The harm to public health posed by the Covid-19 virus will be miniscule compared to the unavoidable harm to public health resulting from a global depression. It won’t even be close.
True for decades: “We have the most idiotic political class in our history.” The cities’/states’ bankruptcies have been developing over multiple decades of Democrat rule. Before this insanity, NYC owed $63,000 (Chicago is second worst at $37,000 per) for each taxpayer – many of whom will be deserting like rats fleeing a sinking ship. Do Not Bail Out Mismanaged Cities/States.
They keep raising the bar to lift the lock downs which have been unsuccessful and mainly political theater/virtue signaling.
They’ve unleashed unnecessary hells.
NY food pantry lines reported 20 blocks long, for one.
Every police officer / sheriff and firefighters in every State Capitol and County seat should let go. See if that affects anything.
Frank:
With PUBLIC sector workers now affected, I think Hell will chill rather quickly.