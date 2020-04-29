Hitler Empathizes

Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal brings us the latest news from
Berlin New York City:
New York City’s gauleiter gets in some brownshirt practice.
Pretty funny considering that not all that long ago, you were trying to get people to patronize NYC restaurants, you go to Brooklyn whenever the mood strikes you and you still haven’t shut down the subways. But do a mosque now.
Go here to comment. Who do those Jews think they are, free men and women?
Der Fuhrer The Mayor will set them straight!
Three thoughts: 1. I wonder if frontline NYPD officers will actually follow such instructions; 2. When he shuts down the subways he might have a bit more credibility; and 3. I bet he gets re-elected anyway.
Worst city, worst mayor in the World.
I am seriously considered emigrating from west Nassau County (right next to Queens, NYC – it was a very good commute) to America.
Frank, 1 – I think most will. 2 – It doesn’t apply to subways or Muslims. 3 – Therein lies the problem.
“You get the government you deserve – good and hard.” -H. L. Mencken.
In addition to turning NYC into Nazi Germany, it’s crashing toward dysfunctional Venezuela. I know that’s racist.
Fear is an opportunity for tyranny.
It’s a sad confirmation of the decadence of this nation’s political life that, because he’s a Democrat, this jaw-dropping behavior won’t end de Blasio’s career.
The pundits and celebrities and media and academics will, with few exceptions, continue to back this wretch no matter how naked his tyranny.
Can you imagine what Cardinal O’Connor would have to say if he were still alive?
“But do a mosque now.” Yes, please. Go to a mosque on a Friday and test how good your security detail really is. Scratch a Democrat and you always seem to come up with a little Austrian corporal.