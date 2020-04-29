Of Viruses and Freedom

The whole Wuhan Flu debacle has led to the wrecking of our economy. Even worse, however, is the wrecking of our freedom. Under the pretext of public health, with government officials constantly claiming that we are at war with a virus, our liberties enshrined under the Constitution have been trampled with abandon from sea to shining sea. Businesses forced to close, churches forced to close, the right of assembly denied, most of our population sentenced to indefinite house arrest. Big Tech has marched arm in arm with the government in a ham fisted attempt to stifle dissent to this Orwellian current American reality. Case in point, Doctor Dan Erickson’s and Doctor Artin Massihi’s stunning interview in which they dismantled the arguments for the continuation of the mass house arrest of the American people. YouTube, because the powers that be at YouTube did not agree with their message, has removed the interview from YouTube, after the interview went viral and was seen by over five million people on YouTube. When queried about this. YouTube gave the following response:

“We quickly remove flagged content that violate our Community Guidelines, including content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local healthy authority recommended guidance on social distancing that may lead others to act against that guidance,” said the statement. “However, content that provides sufficient educational, documentary, scientific or artistic (EDSA) context is allowed — for example, news coverage of this interview with additional context. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had clear policies against COVID-19 misinformation and are committed to continue providing timely and helpful information at this critical time.”

People were to be deprived of the ability to make up their own minds about what the doctors said. Instead, the interview was to be shoved down the memory hole. This is how Big Tech has dealt with dissenting views throughout the pandemic, as a censor. In our age of social media, if you can’t get your message out on the internet, you can’t get your message out at all. Thus, in a time when our civil liberties are under assault, our voices are to be throttled if we dare speak out. This is not how a free society operates. It is, however, precisely how a controlled society, like Communist China, operates, and that is what we are in some jeopardy of becoming.