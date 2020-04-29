Thought For the Day

Darkness as a Kind of Light
There is certainly no shortage of metaphorical darkness so far in 2020. Why does God allow a thing like COVID-19? Seems no
There is certainly no shortage of metaphorical darkness so far in 2020. Why does God allow a thing like COVID-19? Seems no
Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal brings us the latest news from Berlin New York City: New York City’s gauleiter gets
A patron saint of the blind, Saint Ava was a daughter of King Pepin II of Aquitaine. Born blind, she was given
One Comment
To properly finish the quote: And they will feel morally superior while doing so because, for them, the ends always justify the means.