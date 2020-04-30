At War With the Bill of Rights

Cops going after a mother for the “crime” of allowing her daughter to go play at a friend’s house. You know, I would prefer to die a thousand deaths from a virus than see the type of trampling upon liberties that we have all witnessed in the past month. The emergency powers granted to the State in this type of situation are being continually abused by power hungry politicians and their minions. This will be the most dire of the legacies of this current debacle. When sanity returns, quite a few people need to face criminal prosecutions for their actions in this time, and none of them should be a mom who has the temerity to allow her child to be a child. Enough, more than enough.

