Covid-19 was here last year?

An intriguing proposition, that covid-19 has been among us since last year, has been set forth by Anthony Ciani in the American Thinker: “Did I Already Have COVID-19?”

I’ll quote from the article:

“It is an increasingly common statement, in comments sections, in social media posts and from callers on talk radio programs, “I think I had COVID-19 back in [name your month].” This is an important phenomenon for public policy. If they believed the experts, if they trusted what their governments had told them, then would people make that statement? Governments around the world saw COVID-19 start in early March and shuttered their economies, claiming it necessary to stop its spread. To ponder if one had COVID-19 before March is to doubt that narrative, and that pondering is amplified by those who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Is it a good idea to proclaim indefinite tyranny, such as Illinois’s Governor Pritzker has, when the narrative upon which that tyranny is based is taking on water? Consider that some of those forums normally talk about hot loads, suppressors and double taps. To those pondering, before cooking a goose, let’s make sure you’re not chasing a wild one.”

Ciani’s arguments are plausible, although I haven’t followed up all the links to supporting sources. Certainly his remarks about a natural immunity to animal infected SARS seems reasonable. As my good lady put it, “this isn’t exactly tinfoil helmet stuff.” If it is so, there have been horrible mistakes made by the epidemiological community.