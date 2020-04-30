New York Times Hardest Hit

The World Health Organization (WHO) lauds Sweden:
The World Health Organization lauded Sweden as a “model” for battling the coronavirus as countries lift lockdowns — after the nation controversially refused restrictions.
Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, said Wednesday there are “lessons to be learned” from the Scandinavian nation, which has largely relied on citizens to self-regulate.
“I think there’s a perception out that Sweden has not put in control measures and just has allowed the disease to spread,” Ryan told reporters. “Nothing can be further from the truth.”
Ryan noted that instead of lockdowns, the country has “put in place a very strong public policy around social distancing, around caring and protecting people in long term care facilities.”
“What it has done differently is it has very much relied on its relationship with its citizenry and the ability and willingness of its citizens to implement self-distancing and self-regulate,” Ryan said. “In that sense, they have implemented public policy through that partnership with the population.”
He said the country also ramped up testing and had adequate capacity in hospitals to handle any outbreaks.
“I think if we are to reach a new normal, Sweden represents a model if we wish to get back to a society in which we don’t have lockdowns,” Ryan said.
That hissing sound you hear is the slow deflation of ego after ego in state capitols and press offices across the country.
After praising WHO (chiefly) to damn Trump) the Left’s next act will prove interesting.
It looks like the WHO (the ChiCom-loving pseudo -health wing of the UN, not the band) is playing both sides against the middle in an attempt to save face.
They didn’t shut down The War To End All Wars or national economies over so-called the Spanish flu. They suppressed info on it.
Fear is the ally of totalitarians.
Yesterday, an old friend (with serious co-morbidities) posted on FB that the Spanish flu had a second, more fatal Fall wave. He didn’t go on to say that it lasted 60 or 90 days and then the Spanish flu vanished. The Roaring Twenties ensued.
This time may be different. After all, the virus likely originated in a China (bio weapons?) lab partially funded by the US: Dr. Fauci hardest hit.
The insane lock down approach originated with one Brit paper.
For thousands of years, ‘they’ quarantined sick people – see leper colonies. They did not commit to starvation healthy people.
Vulnerable populations needed to be protected. That could have been accomplished without destroying the economy.
Also hard hit: ordinary Americans, Birx, Cuomo, DeBlasio, Fauci, Newsom, Pence, Trump, Wittmer, . . .
Isn’t Sweden a very homogeneous nation? More likely to be on “the same page”. More likely to self-regulate. The U.S… less likely I think. At least cities like NYC.
The US is vast country Ben, and in many places it is a closer fit to Sweden. Outside of a few metro areas, the lockdowns were completely unnecessary.