PopeWatch: Crosshairs

Ah, Pope Francis, never failing to disappoint:

VATICAN CITY, April 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― Pope Francis has called upon Catholics to pray for the “grace of…obedience” regarding Phase 2 of state lockdown regulations.

The pontiff made this remark this morning at the beginning of Mass at his hotel home, the Casa Santa Marta, a day after news that the Italian bishops were unhappy with continuing the ban on public worship featured in the press.

“At this time when measures for leaving the quarantine are beginning, let us pray to the Lord that He will give his people, to all of us, the grace of prudence and obedience, so that the pandemic does not return,” the pope said.

The request was subsequently added to Pope Francis’ Twitter account.

The Italian media is widely reporting this as a rebuke to the Italian Ecclesiastical Conference (CEI), who criticized the Italian government on Sunday night for extending the ban on public worship into “Phase 2” of its strategy against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Go here to read the rest. Faithful Catholics may rest assured that in this pontificate the Pope always has our backs—in his crosshairs.