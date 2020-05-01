Biden Meets Buzzsaw

The buzzaw was Mika Brzezinski of Morning Joe. Biden obviously thought this would be a friendly liberal venue. Instead, Brzezinski committed real journalism upon him, and my hat is off to her. Go here to read about it. The Democrats will now begin deciding how to euthanize the Weekend at Joey’s campaign and end its death by a thousand cuts, since Biden clearly can’t handle a searching interview on the Tara Reade accusations, let alone tangle with Trump in a debate: Hey, Slow Joe, fingered any women today? It’s dead Jim.
I don’t think anyone watching that interview could have much confidence that Joe Biden was telling the truth. Giving a blanket, “I don’t remember,” to such a striking accusation is not credible.
I also thought that Mika B. should have asked what his recollections were of Tara Reade. Is he claiming he doesn’t remember her at all?
Not believable, Because the records exist that show she was a higher level staffer of his.
I thought he really caught fire and burned at 16:00 where he adamantly refused to allow a name-search of Tara Reade’s name. He appeared tongue-tied and in trouble. He appeared to also deliberately avoid mentioning any recollections of her.
Allow me to paraphrase him in a manner that was acceptable in the 1990’s, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Reade.” Clinton was totally believable then and Biden’s totally believable now.
The thing that I noticed is how much he has aged just over the past year. He is looking like a man in his mid-eighties instead of 77. I bet he wishes he had stayed in retirement. I wonder if he thought that he would have some fun on the campaign trail in the primaries, get beaten quickly, his prior fate in presidential runs, and enjoy the nostalgia. Instead the other candidates imploded, and he is the dog who caught the car and hasn’t a clue what to do next.
Ok, That was unfair. It should have been, “I did not sexually assault THAT woman, Miss Reade.”
If, God forbid, the drooling moron wins, he’ll live in retirement in the WH and what little is left of America will be ruled by big banks, Wall Street, the China (enemies foreign and domestic) gang, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC and the Squad, trial lawyers, big donors, and lobbyists.
Did you like the shut downs? You’ll love the Nude Green Eel.
What’s not to like?
Biden seems congested. He has coughed and cleared his throat every time I’ve seen him on camera. Maybe he’s had CCP virus aka COVID-19?
Or did he catch that cough from Hillary. Remember campaign 2016? At least he is not cackling like her.
I agree with Steve about Mika’s best moment was her questioning Biden about opening the University of Delaware archives. Joe, you know you’re in trouble when you’ve lost Mika Brzezinski,
Just imagine our political landscape if only we had more reporters who practiced actual journalism like Mika B. It’s unbelievable that the Reade story broke weeks ago, and yet it’s only now that Biden’s encountered questions like these. It throws a spotlight on the overall broken state of news media today.
Imagine if the Reade story got ten percent of the coverage that the nothing burger Trump disinfectant story got.
Good that Biden is being confronted on the allegations but I won’t extend special kudos for a TV pseudo-journalist doing their job.
Morning Joe is in the tank for the left. It’s as likely as anything else, that this was intended to be used to help push him out of the way so as to get someone more electable nominated; someone hand-picked by Dem. Party establishmentarians. Either that or it’s the least they can do before forgetting the whole thing. A way of salvaging the bare minimum of journalistic credibility before the inevitable claims of “it’s old news already and besides the public isn’t interested in scandals, they want leadership!”
That was a pretty hard hitting interview. I think Mika suspects, as I do, that Biden can’t survive this politically, and people will recall this interview for a very long time indeed if Biden is dumped.
“Fish or cut bait?” There’s an overwhelming sense that the Joe Biden lure just isn’t working and isn’t going to work. I suspect we did just hear the trawler’s motor start in order to move on.