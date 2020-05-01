Biden Meets Buzzsaw

The buzzaw was Mika Brzezinski of Morning Joe. Biden obviously thought this would be a friendly liberal venue. Instead, Brzezinski committed real journalism upon him, and my hat is off to her. Go here to read about it. The Democrats will now begin deciding how to euthanize the Weekend at Joey’s campaign and end its death by a thousand cuts, since Biden clearly can’t handle a searching interview on the Tara Reade accusations, let alone tangle with Trump in a debate: Hey, Slow Joe, fingered any women today? It’s dead Jim.

