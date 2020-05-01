“…the dread of something after death,The undiscovered country from whose bournNo traveler returns, puzzles the willAnd makes us rather bear those ills we haveThan fly to others that we know not of?—William Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act 3, Scene 1
A great article in The New Atlantis, “Just a New York Problem?” by Schulman, Foht and Matlack, compares covid-19 deaths, state-by-state, for the week ending April 29, 2020, with deaths from various other causes—car accidents, flu/pneumonia, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and all causes—for the week ending April 28, 2018. The map is color coded to show which mortality rate is less than that for covid-19. For example:
- Wyoming, the color is white, showing that 1 death due to covid-19 is surpassed by all the other listed causes of death for a similar week in 2018;
- New Jersey, the color is black showing the 1707 deaths attributed to covid-19 surpasses the 1369 deaths attributed to all causes;
- Texas, the color is magenta showing the 189 deaths attributed to covid-19 surpass the 168 deaths due to Alzheimer’s, the 38 deaths due to flu/pneumonia, or the 64 deaths due to car accidents.
I like this kind of number crunching!
2 Comments
A good tactic for the attacker in a battle is to try to appear in as many places at once. The defending general needs to keep his head and arrange his forces according to his enemies’ real strength. At the start of the Pacific War in 1942 we had reason to fear the Japanese could be anywhere, until experience and intelligence focused our efforts (and calmed out national nerves). We need to do the same with this Chi-Com “gift” to the world: tough measures around the old and sick, and in high-density areas, more restrained measures elsewhere.
Context. Every two or three days more Americans are killed by the China Murder Virus than died at Pearl Harbor.