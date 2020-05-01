May 1, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 1 the death toll is 63,871 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.

It should be noted again that the day to day totals now include people suspected of dying of Covid-19, days or weeks before. The daily totals thus do not reflect just people who died in the past 24 hours. If only those deaths were reflected, we would be seeing a strong downward slope.

Update: Hattip to commenter Michael Dowd. Project Veritas has funeral directors in New York City on video voicing suspicions that Covid-19 is being placed on death certificate in cases where the decedent did not die from the virus.