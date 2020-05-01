Meanwhile, Back in Michigan

Of all the politicians who have given free reign to their inner tin pot dictator during this virus debacle, among the worst is Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Yesterday the state legislature of Michigan acted as follows:

An unusual day in Lansing inside the state Capitol as the Republican-controlled Legislature did not vote to extend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers declaration but authorized their ability to file a lawsuit against the Democratic governor over her response to COVID-19.

The resolution approved by the House gives Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, the authority to file a lawsuit against Whitmer, though he said a decision hadn’t been made as of Thursday, April 30, 2020.

“We have to be prepared to take the next steps should she not accept her offer of partnership. We have three branches of government; the executive, the legislative and the judicial,” Chatfield said. “They all have their role, even in a pandemic and this may be one where we get the third branch of government involved.”

The Senate approved a similar resolution, authorizing Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, to file litigation as well. During a passionate floor speech, Shirkey said the end of the governor’s executive powers “means we return to a system of checks and balances that ensures all voices are heard. It also means the legislature must vote to ensure continuity of other necessary changes made via executive order.”

Go here to read the rest. In another development, he Michigan Court of Claims, Judge Christopher M. Murray ruling, sided with the Governor in ruling against an attempt by five Michigan citizens to have her actions ruled as unconstitutional. Go here to read the text of the decision. In a way I am unsurprised by the decision. Each state has statutes granting emergency powers to governors in emergency situations. The courts have usually given great deference to governors acting in such situations. However, usually such actions have been limited in scope and time. In this current debacle, governors have seized upon unprecedented, since the Civil War, levels of power, for indefinite time periods, to trample the constitutional liberties of their citizens. If the Judiciary will not act to protect the rights of the citizenry in this type of situation, the question emerges of just what value are written constitutions if they may be safely ignored by the State on the scale they have been since March? A dangerous precedent is being established, and it bodes ill for our future as a free people.