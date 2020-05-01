PopeWatch: Cross Removal

That Vatican-China deal gets better and better:

The communist administration in China has started another wave of cross removals as the coronavirus pandemic reportedly subsides on the mainland.

In the past two weeks, authorities have removed crosses from the top of two church buildings, sources told UCA News on April 27. They fear more such actions.

The removals began as the administration reported the discharge of the last Covid-19 patient in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported last December.

China’s National Health Commission said the entire country reported only three cases of Covid-19 on April 26. Two were Chinese people returning from abroad, while one contracted it through local transmission.

The cross removals began as government officials became relatively free from the pressure of fighting the pandemic, Christian leaders said.

Go here to read the rest. And not a word from our truly worthless Pope.