Quarantine For Thee, But Not For Me

The world’s dumbest billionaire continues to make Illinois the laughing stock of the nation:

Billionaire Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker dodged a question about the whereabouts of his wife during a press conference Wednesday after it was reported she had left the state to ride out the stay-at-home from their $12.1million Florida equine estate.

Gov. Pritzker refused to answer the question stating his family should not not be brought into politics, slamming the story as ‘reprehensible’ despite his wife M.K. Pritzker having an office in the Illinois Capitol and a full-time staffer.

In contrast, answering the question immediately after about businesses in the state disobeying the stay-at-home order, Pritzker warned that there were many ways they could be punished for reopening too soon.

Go here to read the rest. I don’t blame Mrs. Pritzker. If the law mines didn’t need my attention, I would probably try to ride out this mess in a more free state than the Land of Lincoln currently is. By the time Governor Pritzer waddles from office, I am sure that many current residents of Illinois will have followed the example of Mrs. Pritzker in seeking refuge from the state governed by her worse half.