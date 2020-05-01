Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Zoe

The Martyr Zoe is usually mentioned together with Saint Sebastian. Zoe was married to Nicostratus, who was Sebastian’s jailer. She was afflicted with a condition that prevented her from speaking for six years. She she saw Saint Sebastian, she is said to have fallen to the ground, gesturing to the saint that she wanted to be healed. She was healed from her affliction after he made the sign of the cross over and she became a Christian on the spot. Not only that, but all the people who witnessed became believers as well, Nicostratus included.

The pair asked Saint Sebastian to baptize them. The saint advised Nicostratus to serve God instead of the state. After a long conversation, the saint realized that Zoe and Nocostratus were sincere about their desire to become baptized. Eventually, the couple came to be baptized and they served the Lord. Saint Zoe was arrested and asked to renounce Christ. Instead, she confessed her love for Him. She was martyred by being hanged over the smoke from a great fire. After her death, her body was thrown into the river Tiber.

From Greek Boston