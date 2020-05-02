Lies, Damn Lies and the Media

Fake news that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At his press conference last night, President Trump told everyone to stay hydrated and drink lots of water.

“Water’s tremendous, very powerful stuff,” he said. “You won’t believe the things they can do with water. Water balloons. Water slides. Water beds. It’s amazing. You can freeze it and make ice, I’m told. Ice is great for lots of things. Ice cream. Ice cubes. Igloos.”

“Anyway, drink water.”

Horrified journalists scrambled to warn Americans not to drown themselves in their pools and bathtubs.

“Trump says water is good — but this is very misleading,” said Rachel Maddow. “Did you know that water kills many people every year? These dangerous, unhinged remarks from the president could cause many to drown themselves. Plus, do you know what’s hidden in water? Sharks. This president wants you to die from a shark attack!”

Go here to read the rest. Imagine if we had organizations dedicated to informing us of important daily events, accurately with no spin. Such organizations would be quite useful, as we could rely upon their veracity, and act upon their factual reporting. However, that is clearly crazy talk. As General Sherman put it long ago:

“Newspaper correspondents with an army, as a rule, are mischievous. They are the world’s gossips, pick up and retail the camp scandal, and gradually drift to the headquarters of some general, who finds it easier to make reputation at home than with his own corps or division. They are also tempted to prophesy events and state facts which, to an enemy, reveal a purpose in time to guard against it. Moreover, they are always bound to see facts colored by the partisan or political character of their own patrons, and thus bring army officers into the political controversies of the day, which are always mischievous and wrong.”

More succinct Sherman:

“If I had my choice I would kill every reporter in the world, but I am sure we would be getting reports from Hell before breakfast.”