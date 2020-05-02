Something for the weekend. Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 performed by pianist Maria Yudina. A brilliant pianist, Maria Yudina was a Jewish convert to Christianity. She was also an outspoken anti-Communist. To have such a position while living in the Soviet Union under Stalin would have required a level of courage I can only marvel at. Language advisory as to the below clip from The Death of Stalin (2017), where the words of Maria Yudina are the precipitating factor for Stalin’s departure from this Vale of Tears. Alas it did not occur, and History is the poorer for it.

