May 3, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 3 the death toll is 67,448. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
I wonder how much the deaths from all causes would have increased if nothing had been been done about Covid-19 other than announcing that a new flu had been discovered and normal precautions are recommended especially for the elderly. Here are data from Macro Trends.
United States – Historical Death Rate Data
Year Death Rate Growth Rate
2020 8.880 1.120%
2019 8.782 1.120%
2018 8.685 1.220%
2017 8.580 1.240%
2016 8.475 1.270%
