Nine Ladies Complaining

Yeah, I bet Joe, or rather Doctor Jill Biden had some interesting, yeah that would be the word, discussions with whoever decided that he should go on Morning Joe. They love you Joe, nothing but soft ball questions.

A total of nine women now have complained about Creepy Joe. Go here to read about eight of them. The latest:

Eva Murry, now 26 with two children, is the niece of Christine O’Donnell, a Delaware Republican who ran a long-shot Senate campaign against Biden in 2008 and against Democratic Sen. Chris Coons in 2010. Murry says the encounter with Biden occurred in 2008, when she accompanied her aunt at an annual party and roast attended by Delaware politicians, journalists, and business leaders called the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show. That year, the event was sometime around May, she said, and she was in middle school at the time.

“I remember walking into the lobby and being in awe of all the people in such fancy clothes,” Murry told Law & Crime. “Our two parties of people gravitated towards each other, and everyone started saying their hellos. When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello, he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was. I replied with my age, and he replied with the comment: ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused, but it was definitely weird. He looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest, so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time. We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

Three friends of Murry and her older sister told Law & Crime on the record that she told them about the incident within a few years after the 2008 dinner.

Victoria Anstey, a 25-year-old who said she is a feminist and a Democrat who “can’t stand Trump,” said Murry told her about the incident in 2008. Katielynn Weaver said that she met Murry after the incident, but that Murry told her about it in 2010. Aileen Callaghan also said that she heard she heard the story from Eva in 2010. A fourth friend, who refused to be named, said she also heard the story around 2010 or 2011.

Jenna Murry, Eva Murry’s older sister, said that Murry told her about Biden’s comment “within a week or so of the dinner.”

Go here to read the rest. That Biden has been eager to touch any female in reaching distance has long been well known in Washington. The Tara Reade allegation goes way beyond that. If he had done what she alleges in Illinois it would be a Class 1 Felony, with a possible minimum prison sentence of four years and a maximum prison sentence of fifteen years. Upon conviction a defendant is a registered sex offender for life. Any prison sentence handed down would have to be served for eighty-five percent of the term imposed.

One wonders what will be the next high heeled shoe to drop since Biden was first elected to the Senate during the Nixon administration: almost half a century, ample time for thousands of women to have had less than pleasant encounters with the Lothario from Delaware. Left wing columnist Alexander Cockburn in Counterpunch wrote this about Biden in 2008:

Biden is a notorious flapjaw. His vanity deludes him into believing that every word that drops from his mouth is minted in the golden currency of Pericles. Vanity is the most conspicuous characteristic of US Senators en bloc , nourished by deferential acolytes and often expressed in loutish sexual advances to staffers, interns and the like. On more than one occasion CounterPunch’s editors have listened to vivid accounts by the recipient of just such advances, this staffer of another senator being accosted by Biden in the well of the senate in the week immediately following his first wife’s fatal car accident. That would have been in December of 1972.



Fun times for the hapless Weekend at Joey’s campaign.