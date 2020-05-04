Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Ceferino Giménez Malla

The first gypsy to be beatified, after his wife of forty years died he became a Third Order Franciscan and a catechist while also carrying on his prosperous mule trading business. He was noted for his charity to poor gypsies, who looked to him to resolve disputes. During the Spanish Civil War he attempted to defend a priest and was arrested by Republican militia men. When asked if he had a weapon her responded, “Yes, and here it is.” pulling out his rosary which he refused to relinquish under pain of death. Housed for a time in a Capuchin monastery converted into a prison by the Republicans, on August 9 he and order captives were driven to a cemetery and murdered by militiamen. As he faced his firing squad, while holding his rosary, his last words before entering Eternity were, “Viva Christo Rey!”

Like this: Like Loading...