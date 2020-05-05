Do As I Say, Not As I DO

More to explorer

One Comment

  1. I nominate Mr. Ferguson for the Leona Helmsley award (She of the famous “Only the little people pay taxes” statement, uttered some time before she was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to 16 years in Federal prison.) “Only the little people have to follow the rules I scared your governments into enacting with my absurd models.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: