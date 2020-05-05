Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Jutta

Saint Jutta (Judith in English), Jutta of Kulmsee, Jutta of Sangerhausen, or Judith of Prussia was born on Thuringa. She was a member of the very noble family of Sangerhausen with which the dukes of Brunswick were related. She was espoused to a nobleman of equal rank, but in the married state she was more intent upon virtue and the fear of God than upon worldly honor.

In the beginning the piety of Jutta displeased her husband, Freiherr Johannes Konopacki von Bielczna. But later he learned to value it and was heart and soul with her in her pious endeavors. He made a pilgrimage to the holy places in Jerusalem and died on the way. Saint Jutta received the news of his death with deep sorrow, but also with the most perfect conformity with the will of God, and resolved to spend her widowhood in a manner pleasing to God. (1)

She then decided in 1256, with her relative Anno von Sangerhausen, the Grand Master of the Teutonic Order, in the German Order area in the area of Kulmse, to enter an order. (6) Her several children embraced a religious life, in various Orders. (4) Saint Jutta, who had all been reared in the fear of God, with the consent of her confessor, disposed of her costly clothes and jewels. (1) She then entered the Third Order of St Francis, and wore the simple garment of a religious. (1)

