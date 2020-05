May the 4th be with you quickly turned into may the Lethbridge, Alberta police force have mercy on you … when cops took down a Stormtrooper for including a toy blaster in her cosplay.

The crazy scene went down Monday in the Canadian province where a bar employee — at the Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina, no less — was roughed up by cops. Someone reported seeing her with a firearm, and things quickly went south when officers surrounded her.

The video starts out calmly enough, with a man recording the bar employee — who was out in costume for a company parking lot shindig in honor of ‘Star Wars’ day — and joking around with her and asking her to do some Stormtrooper moves. She’s half into it … whatevs.

The crazy part happened moments later, when Lethbridge PD swarmed the scene with guns drawn … shouting at the Stormtrooper and demanding she drop her weapon. She did, almost immediately. Go here to read the rest. The stormtroopers cops violated the first rule of law enforcement: Don’t be a moron.