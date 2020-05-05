Media Welcomes Our New Chinese Overlords!

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

BEIJING—The Chinese government has laid off its entire propaganda arm, cutting thousands of jobs at China Central Television and other state-run media outlets as the American media is already doing their job for them.

“It seemed kinda redundant for us to have a state-run media when we have the American press,” said President Xi at a press conference Monday. “The American media is carrying water for us. It’s pretty incredible. We unleashed a virus on the world and lied about it for months, and the American press can’t stop praising us. As long as they make their orange leader look bad, they’ll repeat any line we feed them.”

“Really, we Commies could learn a lot from the propaganda of the press over in America,” he added admiringly.

The Communist dictator sat the nervous, state-owned journalists down and asked them, “What would you say you do there?” to which they responded, “We take the propaganda and tell it to the people.” But President Xi wasn’t fooled, saying that the American press already does that and the redundancy would be eliminated.

Go here to read the rest. This crisis combines the predilection of the mainstream media to side with the enemies of America along with the investments and ties of much of the media with China. Go here to read about a few of Big Media’s business ties with China. This all brings to mind this observation by Solzhenitsyn:

Then, Karl Radek, a witty fellow you may have heard of, said: “Vladimir Ilyich, where are we going to get enough rope to hang the whole bourgeoisie?”

Lenin said immediately: “They’ll supply us with it.”