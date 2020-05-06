May 6, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 6 the death toll is 72,275 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.

And we see the usual post weekend bump coming in yesterday, because even though this is being presented as the crisis to end all crises by both the media and politicians, accurate tallies of deaths are not being gathered on weekends by states. Why? Because, weekend!