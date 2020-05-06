Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Edward Jones

A Welsh priest, he defended himself with such skill at his trial that the trial Judge complimented him upon his courageous bearing. On May 6, 1590 at Tyburn, as he climbed up the ladder to the nurse he said: “I call God to witness I die merely for the CatholicFaith, and for being a priest of the true Religion”; and someone present called out, “Sir, you have spoken very well”.

