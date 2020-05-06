Social Distance-Or Else, If You Are A Prole

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

DALLAS, TX—Clad in fedoras, smoking cigars, and wielding Tommy guns, prohibition enforcement agents raided a speakeasy salon today, busting a dangerous gang of haircutting criminals.

The community thanked the brave agents for keeping them safe from the underground haircutting crime ring. The business has been operating in secret, with hair stylists opening a little eye slot and asking for the password before letting ladies in to get their hair cut. Authorities believe they have smuggled hundreds of desperate women in for cuts, colors, and even deadly shampoos.

“Freeze, toots!” a Bureau of Salon Prohibition enforcement agent shouted as he busted into the underground salon. The hairstylists scrambled to press a button that turned the salon into a take-out Chinese restaurant, but it was too late. “Ya can’t hornswoggle me, toots, see?”

“Listen here, see? We’re gonna bust ya, see? There’s no room for cuttin’ hair on my turf, toots,” the lead agent said after he’d cuffed the ringleader of the dangerous criminals. “We’re gonna drag you into the slammer, put ya on ice for a while, see?”

Go here to read the rest. For people who are rich, or high government officials, this is all a silly game. They preach to everyone the virtues of social distancing and ignore it if they wish. The mayor of Chicago wants her hair done? No problem, even though hair dressers and barbers are shut down in Illinois. JB Pritzker, the world’s dumbest billionaire and Governor of Illinois by the grace of the stupid people of Illinois, has enforced one of the toughest lockdown regimes in the country, and wouldn’t even bother denying it, when it came out that his wife, also a government official in Illinois as First Lady of the State, trotted off to their palatial estate in Florida. Meantime, this is how “common people” are treated:

In the words of Homer Simpson: Did we lose a war? That’s not America! That’s not even Mexico!”