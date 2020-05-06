Social Distance-Or Else, If You Are A Prole

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
DALLAS, TX—Clad in fedoras, smoking cigars, and wielding Tommy guns, prohibition enforcement agents raided a speakeasy salon today, busting a dangerous gang of haircutting criminals.
The community thanked the brave agents for keeping them safe from the underground haircutting crime ring. The business has been operating in secret, with hair stylists opening a little eye slot and asking for the password before letting ladies in to get their hair cut. Authorities believe they have smuggled hundreds of desperate women in for cuts, colors, and even deadly shampoos.
“Freeze, toots!” a Bureau of Salon Prohibition enforcement agent shouted as he busted into the underground salon. The hairstylists scrambled to press a button that turned the salon into a take-out Chinese restaurant, but it was too late. “Ya can’t hornswoggle me, toots, see?”
“Listen here, see? We’re gonna bust ya, see? There’s no room for cuttin’ hair on my turf, toots,” the lead agent said after he’d cuffed the ringleader of the dangerous criminals. “We’re gonna drag you into the slammer, put ya on ice for a while, see?”
Go here to read the rest. For people who are rich, or high government officials, this is all a silly game. They preach to everyone the virtues of social distancing and ignore it if they wish. The mayor of Chicago wants her hair done? No problem, even though hair dressers and barbers are shut down in Illinois. JB Pritzker, the world’s dumbest billionaire and Governor of Illinois by the grace of the stupid people of Illinois, has enforced one of the toughest lockdown regimes in the country, and wouldn’t even bother denying it, when it came out that his wife, also a government official in Illinois as First Lady of the State, trotted off to their palatial estate in Florida. Meantime, this is how “common people” are treated:
In the words of Homer Simpson: Did we lose a war? That’s not America! That’s not even Mexico!”
4 Comments
We have to admit people like Pritzker and AOC are smart enough to understand they only have to be a little smarter than the fools who elect them.
Anyone who had any doubts about Americans following unconstitutional orders can no longer have doubts. Anyone who thought things couldn’t change on a dime, must now adapt.
Very sad, and much like the fallout shelter episode of the twilight zone, “I don’t think any of us really understand what damage has been done during this pandemic”.
One of the most depressing realizations in this crisis has been that when the government orders the suspension of masses, the bishops do not resist or look for alternate arrangements to administer the sacraments, but instead only ask “and is there anything else you’d like us to do?”
Heck, in Iowa the government lifted restrictions on religious gatherings and the bishops still decided to continue the complete suspension of masses.
Rudolph, I agree wholeheartedly and stand in awe of the USCCB lack of concern for insuring we receive the sacraments somehow. Their political statement on racial disparities with Covid–19 could well have been written by Soros or Pelosi.