The Essential Question

Howso’ great their clamour, whatsoe’er their claim,

Suffer not the old King under any name!

Here is naught unproven–here is naught to learn.

It is written what shall fall if the King return.

He shall mark our goings, question whence we came,

Set his guards about us, as in Freedom’s name.

He shall take a tribute, toll of all our ware;

He shall change our gold for arms–arms we may not bear.

He shall break his Judges if they cross his word;

He shall rule above the Law calling on the Lord.

He shall peep and mutter; and the night shall bring

Watchers ‘neath our window, lest we mock the King —

Hate and all division; hosts of hurrying spies;

Money poured in secret, carrion breeding flies.

Strangers of his counsel, hirelings of his pay,

These shall deal our Justice: sell-deny-delay.

We shall drink dishonour, we shall eat abuse

For the Land we look to–for the Tongue we use.

We shall take our station, dirt beneath his feet,

While his hired captains jeer us in the street.

Cruel in the shadow, crafty in the sun,

Far beyond his borders shall his teachings run.

Sloven, sullen, savage, secret, uncontrolled,

Laying on a new land evil of the old–

Long-forgotten bondage, dwarfing heart and brain–

All our fathers died to loose he shall bind again.

Rudyard Kipling, The Old Issue

At last we get to the nub of the issue:

“My question for you is, where in the constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, unelected Cabinet secretary to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply, with no input from the Legislature, without the consent of the people?” Justice Rebecca Bradley said during oral arguments heard via video conference, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?” she added.

President Trump, if you get re-elected, forty-eight year old Justice Bradley should be seriously considered for a US Supreme Court opening, if and when when a vacancy occurs.